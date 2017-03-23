Website Design Suggestions That You Need To Know

Web design is a beautiful work of art when the designer of a site has an idea of what he or she is doing. If you design your website correctly, you can easily turn it from being medicocre to spectacular. You need to know what you're doing when it comes to web design. Try expanding your own knowledge of web design, by using the tips that are listed below.

For multimedia presentations, take advantage of the new HTML5 standard. Although HTML5 isn't quite as robust for animation and games as Flash, it has the advantage of working stably on mobile phone browsers, including those contained in Apple hardware. HTML5 is also quite a bit leaner than Flash, so load times will improve, as well.

Ensure people can easily scan your information. Many usability tests show that most online visitors do not read everything. They usually only scan for things that interest them. Break your page into various sections using specialized or emphasized text, such as bold or italics. Keep the most pertinent information near the top of the page. This gives your visitors a better experience.

Make sure all of your webpages actually have titles, and make sure they are descriptive. A surprising number of webpages out there are called "untitled document" or "new document". This not only denies visitors a useful piece of information to remember your site, but also absolutely destroys your SEO, since search engines weight page titles heavily when ranking sites.

To help you design a site that is easy for people to read all the information, make sure the pages are not too wide. If the pages are not too wide then they will fit on most people's computer screens. If the page is too wide, then part of your valuable information could be left off the page.

Use a tracking service, rather than displaying your visitor counter for all to read. Many websites still display their counters, yet they do not serve any real purpose. There are many high quality tracking services available, and some are even free. Use these instead of showing off how many people visit you.

To help make your website more attractive, incorporate some pictures that you took. Pictures help to break up a boring text-only website and give it a more user friendly vibe. Those pictures can lead to a lot more post views per visitor.

During the process of designing your site, use ALT tags for your images. These tags are important for your website and people that disable graphics. Even if you use links for your images, the ALT tags will help to explain what the link does. Lastly, ALT tags offer search engines a target that will help in boosting your rankings in searches.

If you already have a particular web hosting solution that you know you are going to use, keep its limitations in mind as you design your website. For example, do not create a website that relies on specific programming languages if your web host does not support these languages. It is fairly simple to find out which technologies are supported by your web host. Make certain that your design is something that is within the limitations of your host.

Avoid using animated GIFs on your site. These were popular in the late 1990s, but newer technologies have replaced the uses for animated GIFs that were actually useful. Animated GIFs are low in quality and large in file size. Use static icons for page elements and actual video files for complex animations.

Site maps are an excellent piece of technology that allow users and search engines to get a better view of your site's functions and layouts without extra work. Include a link to your sitemap from the homepage and leave it as simple as possible. The sitemap doesn't need fancy graphics or fonts, just layout your website and update it when needed.

Make sure all your domains, including sub-domains, include visible taglines. You should use a large, easy to read text so that the viewer immediately sees them when they're following links. They can quickly let the reader know what the offer, goal, or purpose is of the page, and whether they go back or stay on this page.

Always use the same type of fonts so that guest to your site don't become agitated by reading different types of fonts. You want people to browse through the site with ease so that they can just concentrate on the material on the site and what the site has to offer.

You want to learn as much as you can about web design so you can be as competitive as possible and be better than everyone else. Use this information and keep reading web design tips to become a pro.