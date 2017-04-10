Website Design Tips For The Experienced Programmer

From blogs to storefronts, great web design is always key in presenting your content to the world. Who will trust what you have to say if your site looks unprofessional? The information contained in this article will help you to build a website which looks great, functions cleanly and brings you the traffic you deserve!

It is always good to add a favicon to your website. The favicon is a 16x16 image file in the .Ico format. This image is the one you see next to the URL bar, next to the title of the page on an opened tab and is also visible on your bookmarks tab if you choose to bookmark a page. The favicon will help users quickly recognize your page in their browser without reading any text or directly viewing the page.

HTML5 video is set to become the next standard for displaying videos on the web and naturally, you should offer both a way in which users can stream your content through an HTML5 format as well as another format such as flash for those who have an older browser version.

Be sure that scanning your website is a simple matter. Most visitors won't read all you write, they'll just scan it over. Broken into sections, text becomes more readable and visitors willingly return. Important content that you do not want visitors to miss should always be placed at the top of each page. This all leads to an experience that is more satisfying to your visitors as they can always find what they are looking for quickly and easily.

Look at different forums for new information. With a quick search on Google, you can uncover plenty of information that won't cost you a dime to learn.

Make your links obvious. Customers do not like spending time wading through your site searching for something they are interested in. Having a site map, as well as providing big, prominent links will help your viewer find what they are looking for without wasting time in a hunt. Lead them to your information.

One thing you should always take into account when you're thinking about web design is the latest technology that is out today. As technology advances to does the web, so be sure you are always up to date with what is changing so that you're that much more understanding of how the web works.

Pay attention to your background. Some sites use moving GIFs in the background, but that can make text hard to read. Pick a background that meshes with your site, not against it, and your viewers will have a much easier time understanding what you want to say.

Avoid using animated GIFs on your site. These were popular in the late 1990s, but newer technologies have replaced the uses for animated GIFs that were actually useful. Animated GIFs are low in quality and large in file size. Use static icons for page elements and actual video files for complex animations.

Do your best to stay consistent with your efforts when you are learning web design. You don't want to learn a couple of things then come back a couple of weeks later and try to learn something new and already have forgotten the information that you had previously learned complicating your whole web design process.

If the design of your website needs to be mobile friendly, keep in mind that mobile devices have smaller screens and limited bandwidth. To account for smaller screens, you should try to design your website as a single narrow column so that the user only needs to navigate vertically, as opposed to both horizontally and vertically. Limited bandwidth means that you should be extra concerned about your file sizes. You can also opt to create a separate version of your website specifically for mobile devices.

You need to check your website's performance across a wide array of different web browsers. Each web browser interprets websites slightly differently, and in some cases these differences can have drastic effects on the user experience. There are a ton of resources you could use, so you are able to find out the browsers that currently have the most popularity. Check your site on every browser, and include the popular browsers on cellphones too.

When designing your website, create independent CSS pages for the web browsers and use conditional loading. This will help with maintenance and testing down the road. All websites will have to be maintained, and this will help make it easier to change things.

You can get ideas from other websites, but incorporate them into a vision all your own. You can incorporate designs of your own, alongside other ideas that you borrow from other sites. By using this tip, your will make the best website design possible.

If you plan to design your own site, you should use grid hosting or shared hosting. These options are superior to VPS or dedicated hosting. The advantage of this type of hosting is greater flexibility of cost, so that you pay only for the bandwidth that you use. This is suitable for a brand-new website, where you can't tell how much traffic you'll be dealing with.

A great tip for all web designers is to reserve the "m" subdomain name for your website. This is key if you ever plan on creating a special site strictly for mobile use and with all the smartphone out there, this is not only a good idea, it is a necessity.

Regularly maintain your site to keep negative content off of it. Forum owners and bloggers will find this to be extremely important. Keeping your site clean will give it a good reputation.

Now that you have digested this great information, hopefully you have discovered something new about web design. This is just one article out of many possible ones, but the importance of web design has hopefully been stressed adequately in this one.

There is quite a bit of information that deals with web design and you need to get a good balance of knowledge to succeed.