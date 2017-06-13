New Recommendations About Creating A Web Site

There are many who think that flashy websites catch they eye of surfers and attract them to the site. However, this only works for those with faster web connections. Like most successful sites, they keep it simple so people can easily get to the information they seek. The tips below will make your site the best it can be.

When you are creating graphics or photos for your website, be sure to keep the file size small. If your graphics are too large, your page will load slowly and your visitors will leave. You can find many free or inexpensive graphics programs online that will optimize your images before you load them to your website.

Include a link to the homepage on every page of your site. One of the best ways to do this is to make a graphic title for your page that can be included on all pages. Web users are used to clicking on a graphic to return home so there won't be a learning curve to navigating your site.

Incorporate a site map into your website. Site maps serve several purposes. First, they make navigation throughout your site much easier for visitors. Second, the major search engines can utilize it to index your entire site. This means your search engine optimization improves, and your website receives more exposure, giving you more profit-earning potential.

To help you attract a more professional crowd to your site, make sure you design your site with no spelling errors. When designing the site, utilize a spell checker and if need to, a grammar checker. If you have a site with poor spelling and grammar, people will not want to do business with you because they will think it is unprofessional.

To help your web pages load quickly, you should compress all the images on the website page. If you have images that are compressed then pages will load much faster. Nothing is more frustrating to viewers than waiting for a 250k graphic to load when it should really only be 20k.

Always mark files that must be opened in an external program with an icon. Many sites host PDF files, and less commonly, DOC files, that must be opened in Foxit Reader and Microsoft Word/OpenOffice, respectively. These files should be marked with an icon representing the file type, and a link to download the appropriate viewer if the user does not have it.

Learning some basic HTML will help you add some interesting extras to your site. For example, you can have words that follow your cursor, or a banner that flashes important information. Make sure to change the colors and fonts occasionally, so you seem more involved with the web site and its design.

Put some thought into the "About Us" page. A lot of websites contain ugly, uninformative, generic "About Us" pages. Therefore, it is a good idea for you to spice things up a bit! Provide some insight about your own story. How did you get inspiration? What are your goals? What led you to web design?

Avoid frames at all costs. Just don't use them. While they can make it simple for your menu or header to appear all throughout your site, the address bar won't change on each page. This can make it impossible for your visitors to link to any specific page on your site.

Part of designing a good website is finding the best website hosting package. You want a package that offers ample disk space, bandwidth, email accounts, and such. If you cannot find a good website host for your project, then you shouldn't start your project. Hold out until you can locate a premium host.

We are all used to seeing the letters "www" at the beginning of a website address. But this well known sub-domain is not always necessary to gain access to a site. Be sure that your site works with or without this, as you could lose a lot of traffic by users who don't know that it works both ways.

A clean PC is a happy PC when you're building a site. Some software programs will use up a lot of disk space, so having junk files on your PC will bog you down. Besides, it's hard to remain neat and organized if you have files strewn all over the place. Keep your PC free of junk files and clutter.

Now you have the knowledge to make a website. Between the tips learned today and future knowledge gained, you can be a successful web designer.