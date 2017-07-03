Having Problem With Wordpress? Take a look at These Tips!

WordPress has become increasingly popular. Many use it to build fantastic blogs. You can create virtually anything you desire through the abundance of options offered through WordPress. To learn even more about how it can work, keep reading.

Remember that the title and description of each page on your site is what many other sites will use to categorize your link and share it with the world. For example, it will be what Google shows when someone searches for a site such as your own. Fill them with SEO key phrases and make sure there are no typos.

Keep your permalinks clean and understandable. That means you should look at the permalink box every time you put up a new post. Does the title in the URL make sense? Does it help from an SEO standpoint? If not, click on it and alter it until it is perfect.

Set a publishing time for your blog posts. When editing an article for publication, you can select when it will be published. It's a good idea to set regular updates for a specific date and time. To really stay on top of keeping your blog up to date, put your blog posts in ahead of time and let WordPress post them to your blog for you.

Sidebars are generally packed full of useless information. To help streamline them and only include information that your visitors want, navigate to Appearance & Widgets. Remove everything from your sidebar that does not get more people on your list, make visitors take an action or make you money. By paring down your sidebar, your WordPress site will become successful.

Create a members only section to your website to make it more exclusive to the people who visit your site on a daily basis. This will allow them to actively engage in discussions with other members who have the same level of intensity. This will develop a solid bond between your top visitors.

Write a personalized greeting near the top of your blog. This helps your visitors feel more welcome and interested, and the messages can be personalized depending on how the visitor got there. It will also make things look more human and less robotic.

As you begin getting comments on your posts, consider allowing people to post with an avatar. It helps your site feel like more of a community, and it only takes a minute to do. Simply go to the settings area of your dashboard and then click on "discussion." You should see the option there to enable avatars.

If you need to work on your site, be sure to turn on a maintenance mode so that visitors aren't surprised with the current state of your website. There are lots of maintenance mode plugins out there. And best of all, they are typically free. It's a quick button push to toggle maintenance mode on and off.

Having a theme for your WordPress site can make it much more professional. There are plenty of websites that allow you to download themes for free. However, it is very important that you download themes from a trusted source. Not doing so can result in you installing outdated or malicious codes.

Sticky the posts the you want to stay at the top of your page. If there are posts you want your visitors to see first, sticky them by going to the 'visibility' option on the 'edit posts' screen. Choose to sticky the selected messages to the first page, and that is it.

Don't forget to spellcheck your WordPress story. WordPress makes that easy through a spellcheck button on the editor itself. Look for a button that has the letters "ABC" on it. It'll then scan your post for spelling and common grammatical errors. Check any word or phrase that has a red squiggly line under it.

Are the pictures on your site too big? Or, are you concerned that your visitors cannot see them clearly? Click on "settings" and then on "media." You will be able to adjust the default size of your pictures. Spend a little time playing around with this to see what suits you, and your site, the best.

Consider highlighting the responses you give to the comments of others. The comment section is where people ask any questions they might have. It is easy to miss something important as more and more people begin responding. Use a different color for the author's comments. In this way, they will be easy to find.

Be sure to back up your site often! The best way to do this is to have your host back up your site every day for you. If they don't offer this service, instead back it up yourself. There are plugins which will do the job for you, or you can just download it to your own computer.

There is little doubt about the utility that so many bloggers feel is offered by Wordpress. To really get terrific results when using the platform, keep the information and advice found above close at hand. Doing so will ensure that the end result of Wordpress use is valuable, appealing and seen by large numbers of web visitors.