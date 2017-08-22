Tips All Web Designers Will Be Better Off Knowing

Many people have a casual interest in the creative field of web design, but they get discouraged and bogged down when they start learning more about it. If you feel discouraged by the task, but really want to design sites, then keep reading this article to get a better understanding of what it's all about.

Don't try to fit too much onto one page when you're designing a website. If your page is too busy it will take a lot longer to load and can overwhelm visitors. When you're going to be putting up a lot of content, create pages for everything you can to reduce the clutter on your page.

Make sure your text and background has the proper contrast. There's evidence showing that white text on a black background is easiest for most people to read, but other colors are fine so long as they're readable. Also keep in mind that people with visual impairments may not be able to read your site if the contrast is poor. Check to see if your site complies with various contrast standards using the tool at http://snook.ca/technical/colour_contrast/colour.html .

To help your web pages load quickly, you should compress all the images on the website page. If you have images that are compressed then pages will load much faster. Nothing is more frustrating to viewers than waiting for a 250k graphic to load when it should really only be 20k.

To help your website visitors find their way home on your site, always include a link to your homepage on each page of your site. Having a home page link that is visible allows your reader to easily make their way back to starting point. If you do not have a home page link then your visitors might get frustrated and leave your site altogether.

If you want your site visitors to spend as much time as possible on your site, make text easy to read. One of the most common design mistakes is using graphic backgrounds with patterns or dark colors; combine this with equally dark text and you have a recipe for disaster. Unless the text is clear and easy to read, your site will not be a success.

Choose your web host carefully. Some hosts require you to link to them, while others may force you to install their pop-ups. You should also test their performance using one of the many tools available for free online, as you do not want to host with someone who is consistently slow or crashing.

When designing your site, try to come up with three or four keywords that you expect users to input into search engines as they try to find your page. These keywords should then be repeated frequently throughout the title, page body and description meta tag. This will make it easier for users to locate your site on the web.

File types can affect the time it take for a website to load. Choose GIFs and JPEGs; instead of other types of graphic files. PNG and BMP files take up a lot of disk space. To ensure your site is user friendly, these types of graphics should be converted to file types of manageable size.

For your image tags, always try to include a brief description in the ALT attribute. Not only is this good for search engine optimization, but it is also beneficial to the sight-impaired users who rely on screen readers to describe image tag contents. Make your description short and as descriptive as possible.

Make sure that the computer you're using is advanced enough to run programs like Photoshop and Dreamweaver. The last thing you want to do is invest money into buying programs like these then realizing that you're computer can't run them, this can save you a headache and time by checking up on this.

When you start a web page, start with a small amount of content. You don't need a lot of stuff that will overwhelm you and confuse visitors when they arrive on your site.

You want to glean information from others as you navigate your way through the world of site design and network with others. This will make you knowledgeable in many areas, so you can work on all kinds of sites.

Once you have a general idea of how web design works, you can begin to practice with various design features until you find something that's right for you. These tips illustrate just how easy the entire process can be. The only thing required is for you to implement the tips that have been written.