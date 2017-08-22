Website Design Fundamentals: A Guide For You

You should always consider the option of educating yourself web design instead of entrusting your creative vision to others. This also allows you the opportunity to generate additional income by freelancing as a site builder. It really is one of the easiest web skills to learn, even though it seems like one of the most complicated on its face. Implement this advice, and found out how easy it is.

Although it is common to see the www. at the front of a website URL, you should try to make sure that you can access your site whether you choose to include it or not. This will make it much easier for anyone to access regardless of how they type it.

Speed is vital online, so be sure your pages load quickly. If a visitor has to sit and wait for several minutes while your pages load, they are almost certainly going to click away from your site and go somewhere else, and they probably will not come back to your site.

Don't load rich content automatically. Rich content mainly refers to music and videos, but anything other than text or graphics qualifies. Many people browse in work environments where sounds suddenly playing is a big problem. Also, many people find such rich content annoying in general. Rich content should require some interaction from the user before playing.

Refrain from the overuse of Javascript. JavaScript does open many doors when it comes to website design, but it can also close the door to your website for some visitors. Each web browser is different, and each has a new version on a regular basis. Many of your viewers won't have the most up to date version of the web browser they use. Also, not every person will keep JavaScript set up in their browsers. If they aren't using either or these options, then they will not be able to view your site.

If you are creating a very big website, you want to always incorporate a search function into the site. On your homepage in the corner to the upper right-hand, you can add a search box which lets users search for a term on your site. FreeFind and Google can help you install a search function on your website.

Avoid creating user interface (UI) controls that mislead your visitors. These controls include elements, widgets and more that create an interactive experience, such as a link, drop-down list or button. You do not want to make visitors think that clicking on an underlined word or phrase for example, will lead to a new page if it is not actually linked to something else. When your visitors have expectations of something working a certain way and it does not, they are more likely to assume there is something wrong with your site and leave.

You want to ensure that your site is capable of being viewed on all types of operating systems and programs, ranging from browsers such as internet explorer to firefox. You also want to be sure that your site works on both windows and mac operating systems so as many users as possible can view your content.

To help make sure your website works as you are designing it, test it one of the browsers like Internet Explorer. When you test the website as you go along building it, you can quickly correct any problems that might show up once you live. When your website goes live you want your visitors to be able to see everything working correctly.

White is an effective choice of color for your website's background. White backgrounds not only make the text easy to read, but also make your site appear more professional, as white is the standard background color for corporate sites. When there is a more complicated design in the background, it can be very distracting, and make your website look less professional. It is usually preferable to have a simple background.

When you are wanting to host particular videos on your website, you are going to have to check with that particular web host so you are able to know if it's allowed or not. Many hosts don't allow video at all, while others will restrict the amount of bandwidth you can use before you pay a fee. FLV files usually take up more than their fair share of space, so check before adding videos to avoid wasting your time.

Add a search feature to a website. When visitors come to your website, they want to easily be able to find what they are looking for. A keyword search feature will make it easy for people to find the right page on your site, especially if the website you are designing is very complex.

Make sure that you periodically go back and try to remember all that you've learned thus far. One of the biggest problems people have when they first start out with web design is that they learn one or two things and forget them a couple of days later, which can hurt their website progress.

By following the tips above, you should be able to create an attractive, professional looking site. Develop a budget, get some good advice, and start drawing up your plans. If you get started right away, you could soon become the proud owner of a high-quality website that does everything you need it to.